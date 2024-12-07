CM Stalin did not meet Adani, opposition raising baseless allegations: Minister Balaji

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin did not meet with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, said Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji said on Friday in an attempt to put an end to allegations raised by opposition parties that the business tycoon met with the top brass of the DMK during a closely kept visit to Chennai in July.

In a detailed statement, the minister also reiterated that the present DMK government has not entered into any agreement with any of the Adani Group of Companies to purchase power. He asked opposition parties to not spread false allegations and warned of stringent legal action.

Explaining that every state is required to purchase a certain percentage of its power from renewable sources under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) imposed by the union government and failure to do so will result in penalties, Balaji said, consequentially, Tangedco signed agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a government organisation, in 2020, 2021, and 2023 to procure 2,000 MW of solar power. He clarified that no agreement was signed with private players under the DMK government.

He contrasted this with the previous AIADMK government purchasing power directly from the Adani Group. On July 4, 2015, the Adani Group and its subsidiaries signed agreements to supply solar power, but failed to supply the originally agreed quantum of power. While the company demanded Rs 7.01 per unit, Tangedco approved only `5.10 per unit.

The TN Electricity Regulatory Commission rejected Adani’s request for a higher tariff of Rs 7.01 per unit. However, the company appealed to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), which ruled in its favour. Based on the tribunal’s decision, Adani submitted bills amounting to `568 crore.