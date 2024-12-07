Feral pig menace: 1,500 acres of maize farms destroyed in Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam, say farmers

THOOTHUKUDI: As feral pig menace continues to be a major issue in the rain-fed tracts of Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam assembly constituencies, farmers of the areas alleged that over 1,500 acres of maize crops were damaged by the pigs, and most women are reluctant to engage in farm works, in fear of the animal.

Feral pigs, which are non-domesticated country pigs, raid farm fields in large groups and inflict severe damage to the crops. According to Subramanian, a farmer of Lingampatti, several crops in and around the village have been damaged by the pigs. "Due to sufficient rainfall, maize crops had grown well and also started bearing corn. However, the feral pigs enter the fields in groups and destroy them recklessly," he said.

It may be noted that the farmers have spent at least Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for maize cultivation. The pigs mainly target the maize fields as the corn is sweet in nature. Though the issue was brought to the attention of the state government, no step has been taken to address the issue, so far, alleged the farmers.

Furthermore, the farmhands, who are largely women, refuse to work in the fields, in fear of the pigs, which have also been attacking the farmers in recent days. "The women farmhands refuse to work in the fields fearing the animals, and seek male workers' assistance," said A Varadharajan of Ayanvadamalapuram.

Farmers further highlighted that the farmhands' refusal to work has also disrupted the removal of weeds in the fields of black gram, green gram, and others. "Due to incessant rainfall, the weeds have grown intensely and need to be removed in a timely manner for better yields. Otherwise, the crops might face nutrient deficiency and pest attacks. The absence of women farmhands has impeded farming activities," the farmers said.

They further urged the agriculture department to conduct a survey to assess the crop damage and recommend the state government for providing necessary compensation.

When contacted, Agriculture Joint Director Periyasamy said that they have communicated with the respective block development officers (BDO) to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees, which have been a haven for the pigs. Razing out the trees might help the farmers, he said.