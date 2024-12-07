Film crew leaves Arittapatti as villagers protest

MADURAI: A film crew was forced to leave Arittapatti on Friday, after the locals staged a protest against them carrying out shooting in the village, in spite of the crew members securing permission from officials concerned, including the superintendent of police.

The incident comes in the wake of the union government granting licence to a private company to mine tungsten from 10 villages in Melur taluk, including Arittapatti, on November 7, 2024. Subsequently, the villagers staged protests demanding the union government to revoke the licence and appealed to the state government to pass a resolution to announce Melur as a green cover area.

Amid this juncture, a film crew, with an excavator and technical equipment, reached ‘Pappu kanmoi’, an area between Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram. Upon learning about this, over 100 Arittapatti villagers gathered and opposed the film crew, leading to a scuffle, sources said.

Despite the crew showing the permit orders, the villagers refused to allow shooting and the crew was made to leave the village, following police intervention, sources added.