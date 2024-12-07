Madras High Court urges TN to consider release of Vaigai river water to Ramnad taluks

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to consider a plea seeking the release of Vaigai river water to Kadaladi, Mudukulathur and Kamudhi taluks in Ramanathapuram district.

The litigant M Sathish of Tamil Nadu Legal Safety Movement in Ramanathapuram stated in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition that the Ramanathapuram district is one among the five districts where Vaigai River flows.

However, according to PWD officials, the residents of the district do not have any right over the Vaigai river water and only excess water, if any, would be released to the district.

Calling it a discrimination, he requested the court to direct the authorities to release Vaigai river water to the above three taluks for the benefit of the farmers. A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete directed the authorities concerned to consider the petitioner's representation and take a decision within three months.