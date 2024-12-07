New low pressure system to approach Tamil Nadu as state yet to recover fully from 'Cyclone Fengal'

CHENNAI: A fresh low-pressure system has developed over Bay of Bengal on Saturday and it is heading towards Tamil Nadu. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming more pronounced over the next 24 hours.

By December 11, it is likely to come close to Tamil Nadu’s coast, triggering heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms. The development of this system stirs memories of Cyclone Fengal, which recently wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread flooding and damage in several districts.

The devastating slow-moving cyclone caused relentless downpour in north coastal and interior districts leading to severe flooding. Districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Puducherry were among the hardest hit, with reports of submerged streets, power outages, and severe disruptions to daily life.