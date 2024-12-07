Tamil Nadu

New low pressure system to approach Tamil Nadu as state yet to recover fully from 'Cyclone Fengal'

By December 11, the low pressure system is likely to come close to Tamil Nadu’s coast, triggering heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms.
CHENNAI: A fresh low-pressure system has developed over Bay of Bengal on Saturday and it is heading towards Tamil Nadu. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming more pronounced over the next 24 hours.

By December 11, it is likely to come close to Tamil Nadu’s coast, triggering heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms. The development of this system stirs memories of Cyclone Fengal, which recently wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread flooding and damage in several districts.

The devastating slow-moving cyclone caused relentless downpour in north coastal and interior districts leading to severe flooding. Districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Puducherry were among the hardest hit, with reports of submerged streets, power outages, and severe disruptions to daily life.

Forecasts for the coming days indicate light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, intensifying into heavy to very heavy downpours in several coastal and interior districts from December 10 onwards.

The same districts which were battered by Cyclone Fengal are going to come under the pressure yet again. On December 11, heavy rain warning was issued for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur  and Perambalur districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On December 12, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, while heavy rain is likely over Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts and Karaikal area.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal as rough sea conditions are anticipated. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with disaster response teams on standby to address potential emergencies.

