Bribery: Nellai Corporation AC suspended

TIRUNELVELI: Assistant Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation A Jahangir Basha, who was caught red-handed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe Rs 11.7 lakh, while serving as the Ooty Municipality commissioner, was suspended a week ago, said Director of Municipal Administration S Sivarasu on Saturday. The officer was suspended on the basis of a DVAC report on the issue, he said.

It may be noted that Basha had accepted bribes from various individuals on November 9. A DVAC team intercepted his car at Doddabetta Junction and brought him to the municipality office. They seized the cash, which was concealed in covers, from his bag. Following the registration of the FIR, the municipal administration department placed Basha on a waiting list. However, on November 25, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply D Karthikeyan issued an order posting Basha as assistant commissioner of Tirunelveli corporation.