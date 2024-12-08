Kerala man arrested in Thoothukudi for cyber scam worth Rs 52.11 lakh

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi unit of the cybercrime police arrested a man from Kerala for allegedly scamming a Thoothukudi resident off '52 lakh under the pretext of high returns from a share market.

The suspect A Ajmal (45) of Malappuram in Kerala, contacted the victim via WhatsApp, promising high profits in share market trade. Believing him, the victim who resides in KTC Nagar, invested some money and received a profit of Rs 4.4 lakh.

Later, Ajmal convinced the victim to log in at www.irqql.com to download an FHT application, which he assured, would bring more profits. Subsequently, the victim invested a total of Rs 52,11,132. However, he neither received the profit nor the capital, sources said.

Following this the victim lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. A technical investigation led the police to Ajmal who was apprehended and taken for inquiry.

The inquiries with Ajmal revealed that he had similarly duped many persons. The cybercrime police produced the accused before Magistrate 4 and remanded him at the district jail in Peroorani.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John had urged the public not to invest based on online advertisements and other unauthorised applications.