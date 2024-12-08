Tangedco gangmen start getting voluntary transfers after four years

COIMBATORE: After a long wait, Tangedco has started the process of transferring gangmen to their respective districts.

As per a government order issued in August, the voluntary transfer was given to 10 per cent of the gangmen across the state and around 200 of them have been given transfer to the Coimbatore region which comprises Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts.

Sources said, transferring them to their respective native districts has been one of their major demands for the last four years. After the consideration of their demand, the corporation issued a transfer order to 474 people on August 30. However, the process of relieving them from their existing post was delayed and the progress of transferring them began now after three months. In Coimbatore, 2,851 gangmen are working and around 200 of them would be transferred.

S Yuvaraj, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Gangman Union, said, “Tangedco appointed 9,613 gangmen in 2021 and at present 9,500 people are working and the rest of them either died or were relieved due to electrocutions or accidents. All we wanted was a transfer to our native districts for the last four years. After several protests, the department issued an order and it was again put on pending for the last three months. However, they have finally started to relieve us from the circles where we have been working. Once we get our relieving order, we can join work in our native districts.”

He added, “But there is another issue where some of them have not been given a transfer to their native districts because their districts do not have a post allocation. Hence, they were transferred to the neighbouring district where the gangman post is available. So, we are demanding the government to hold a fair transfer process and to transfer each one to their respective native districts. Also, the remaining who have not got a transfer yet will be given one soon.”

A senior Tangedco official from Coimbatore, said, “Tangedco Coimbatore which has seven circles has decided to relieve around 200 gangmen, which is 10 per cent of the total strength and the Superintendent Engineers (SEs) of the respective circles are issuing the relieving orders. The remaining people would be given a transfer in the next phase. The shortage of manpower due to the transfers would be managed with the available strength.”