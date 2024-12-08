VCK chief reiterates allegiance to DMK alliance

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday reiterated his party’s commitment to the Ambedkarite ideology, emphasising that electoral gains are not enough to alter the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering to discuss the book ‘Iconoclast’, a reflective biography of Dr BR Ambedkar authored by Anand Teltumbde, husband of Ambedkar’s granddaughter, Thirumavalavan declared VCK’s continued allegiance to the DMK alliance and opposition to the BJP’s agenda.

Thirumavalavan said that the VCK’s focus is on social change and the party is not greedy for temporary political successes or power. While some may underestimate us socially, financially or even politically, no one can underestimate the strength of our ideological commitment, he said.

“We have no greed, no selfish needs. We are followers of Ambedkar truly and see him as an ideological icon and not a commodity. Political power may be one of our goals but it is important to be clear about who that power caters to and what we are able to do with that power. We approach everything with the same clarity. At the same time, we will take appropriate decisions over electoral politics at the right time,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said that since the right wing has not been able to oppose Ambedkar directly like it did with Periyar, it is using Ambedkar’s name to gain favour among the Dalits.

“VCK has work to do not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country,” he said.

During the event, veteran journalists R Vijaya Sankar and AS Panneerselvam, and VCK deputy general secretary D Ravikumar reviewed the book.

Anand Teltumbde said, “BR Ambedkar is the only one who has an emotional bonding with 225 million people in the country. None, not even Christ or Buddha, has this bonding with the people. There is no parallel in human history.”

He further added that after sensing this emotional bonding between BR Ambedkar and a large number of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared him to God and benefitted electorally.

“In the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP bagged more reserved seats than opposition parties and gained more votes in Assembly constituencies where the Dalit population was more than Maharatra’s average Dalit population.” The BJP cheats Dalits by praising Ambedkar, he said.