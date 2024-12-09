Former Puducherry CM passes away

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry Chief Minister MDR Ramachandran, who served two terms as the state’s leader, passed away on Sunday evening. He held the Chief Minister’s office from 1980 to 1983 and from 1990 to 1991, representing the DMK. He also served as Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2006 as a member of the AIADMK.

Ramachandran, who consistently won elections from the Mannadipet constituency, was elected to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly multiple times. He represented AIADMK in 1974, 1977, and 2001 and DMK in 1980, 1985, and 1990. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the vice president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

Condoling his death, Puducherry Congress state president and MP V Vaithilingam announced that the birthday celebrations of Sonia Gandhi scheduled for Monday would be postponed to Tuesday.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan expressed his condolences, stating, "His love for the people of Puducherry and his contributions to the state’s development were remarkable. His political experience and leadership approach will remain a guiding light for Puducherry. His public service and farsightedness will be remembered forever by the people of the state."

The Lieutenant Governor added, "In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences and solace to his bereaved family, relatives, friends, and supporters. I pray to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also mourned the loss. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ramachandran. As a Chief Minister representing the DMK, he implemented numerous welfare schemes for the development of Puducherry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Puducherry during this time of grief," Stalin said in his statement.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also expressed his condolences.