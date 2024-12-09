TN Assembly adopts resolution urging GOI to cancel rights given for tungsten mining in Madurai district

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to cancel tungsten mining rights given to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai district. Even though the BJP was evasive on supporting the resolution, the party did not oppose it.

The House witnessed heated exchanges among Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on this issue. The CM repeatedly asserted that as long as he holds the post of the CM, his government will not allow tungsten mining in the Madurai district.

Palaniswami repeatedly charged that the DMK government remained silent when the GOI brought an amendment to the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957 with regard to critical and strategic minerals. He also said that the DMK MPs should have exerted appropriate pressure against this amendment in the Parliament and accused the government for being inactive on the auctioning of the tungsten mining process which lasted for 10 months from February to October. Countering this, the Water Resources Minister denied that the government indeed opposed the union government's move time and again.

Responding to Palaniswamy's question, the CM said, "The DMK MPs indeed opposed this amendment but the BJP-led union government passed the Bill using its majority in 2023. The Leader of the Opposition might have felt that way. But in reality, the DMK government opposed this scheme stoutly and it will continue to do so," the CM reiterated.

At couple of occasions, the CM, in a firm voice, thundered: "The GOI may have auctioned tungsten mining. But this government will not allow this. Will not allow this. Will not allow this."

After this, Palaniswami said "The AIADMK will not allow any project that goes against the interests of the people and as such, the AIADMK supports the resolution moved by the Water Resources Minister."