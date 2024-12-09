Woman pushes her two kids into well, dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: A 24-year-old woman allegedly pushed her two children into a well before dying by suicide by jumping into a well at Maaligaimedu village near Veppur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as A Nithya. According to police sources, K Anbazhagan and his wife, A Nithya (24), had been married for six-and-a-half years and had two children, A Anish (5) and A Gopika (2). The couple frequently quarrelled over various issues.

On Sunday afternoon, following another dispute, Nithya left home with her children and later jumped into a well at the village, along with her children. Villagers noticed the bodies in the well and alerted the Sirupakkam police station. Police officials rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Virudhachalam for postmortem. Police detained Anbazhagan and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)