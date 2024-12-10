Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin lays foundation for 493 GCC projects worth Rs 280 crore

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone at the Ripon Building on Monday to transform the Marina Beach to achieve the Blue Flag status. This is among 493 new projects planned at a cost of Rs 279.50 crore, for which he laid the foundation. Udhayanidhi also inaugurated 17 completed projects worth Rs 29.88 crore.

Earlier, the Greater Chennai Corporation had invited bids to help the beach meet the criteria for Blue Flag certification. The new projects include the construction of 10 health walk stretches, installation of 7,644 street name boards in two packages, renovation of 291 Amma Unavagam, refurbishment of 148 school buildings, 12 cattle sheds and restoration of 12 waterbodies. He also laid the foundation for the upgradation of Saidapet’s vegetable market, community halls and urban primary health centres.

Responding to a recent survey that indicated a rise in stray dog population across Chennai, Udhayanidhi inaugurated three new animal birth control centres built by the GCC in Lloyds Colony, Pulianthope and Kannammapet.

The other completed projects include new school buildings, health centres, restoration of two waterbodies and the development of eight playfields and two parks.

Udhayanidhi later distributed appointment orders to 106 heirs of deceased corporation employees. Within corporation’s health department, appointment orders were distributed to 453 personnel, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff.