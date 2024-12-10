Man attacks ex-partner with knife in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The city police arrested a 33-year-old knitwear company worker on Monday evening for stabbing a woman. The accused was identified as Ramesh (33) from Avinashi.

Sources said Saranya (29) of Kallankadu in the district got married seven years ago, but her husband died while she was pregnant. Saranya later gave birth to a baby girl. She was working at a knitwear company located on 60 feet road.

A few years ago, she met Ramesh who was working in a nearby knitwear company, following which they lived together for sometime. A year ago, Saranya separated from Ramesh due to difference of opinion.

On Monday morning, Saranya and her friend were riding a bike to work on 60 feet road. At that time, Ramesh and Bhoopathi wearing helmets waylaid them on a bike. Suddenly, Ramesh, riding pillion, brandished a knife and stabbed Saranya in the hand. Following this, the men fled.

Passersby rescued Saranya and sent her to Tiruppur Government Hospital for treatment. Following this, Tiruppur North police registered a case. Meanwhile, Ramesh surrendered at Tiruppur North Police Station. Police arrested him following investigation. Police are searching for Ramesh’s friend Boopathi, who was riding the bike.