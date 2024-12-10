Tribal residents of flood-affected settlements in Puducherry urge govt to allocate additional relief funds

PUDUCHERRY: Tribal residents of several settlements in Puducherry, who are among the worst affected due to the recent floods, have urged the government to allocate additional relief funds separately for their community to repair their severely damaged houses and ensure equitable recovery.

Ma Ekambaram, state secretary of the Tribal Liberation Movement submitted a memorandum to Rajesh Gupta, joint secretary heading the central team to assess flood damages on Monday, demanding additional aid for his community.

He said that Cyclone Fengal and the resulting floods have left a trail of devastation across Puducherry, with lakhs of people losing their livelihoods. Among the worst affected are the tribal communities, whose fragile homes—primarily shacks and tarpaulin structures—were severely damaged.

He highlighted the plight of these vulnerable groups, who were forced to seek refuge in schools and government buildings with their children for five days following the storm.

Although the government provided food and temporary shelter during this period, the return to their homes was fraught with challenges. Many tribal families faced significant delays in rebuilding their homes, further disrupting their livelihoods and prolonging their recovery.

“While all sections of society have been affected by the cyclone, the tribal communities have suffered disproportionately,” Ekambaram stated.

Although government officials visited the affected areas to assess the damage and assured the public of adequate support, the tribal community demanded targeted measures to ensure equitable recovery of all affected communities.