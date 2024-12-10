Wild elephant damages shops near Poondi temple

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant that has visited the vicinity of the Poondi temple located in the foothills of Velliangiri, in search of food and water in the past, returned to the place on Sunday morning, leaving devotees and shopkeepers in panic.

Devotees tried several ways, such as praying to the pachyderm and raising their voices to chase it away. Also, the temple staff played the automatic ‘Mangala Vathiyam’ (drums and bells) to scare away the animal. However, the animal did not budge. Finally, Before staff from the Mullankadu forest beat chased it away by bursting crackers, but by then the animal damaged several shops in the area.

Sources in the forest department said since the temple is located inside the forest, HRCE officials tomust close it before 6pm in order to prevent negative conflict between humans and animals.

“So far the animal has not damaged heavily, it has been frequently visiting place and ransacking shops to consume flour. We have instructed shopkeepers not to store any food that would attract animals. Moreover, we have written to HRCE officials to keep the premises clean since the devotees are increasing, especially Ayyappa devotees,” said a forest department official.