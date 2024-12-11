Teacher and student die in road accident in Tiruppur; CM Stalin grants Rs 2 lakh solatium

TIRUPPUR: A school teacher and a girl student died in a road accident in Vellakovil on Tuesday. Another student was injured.

The deceased were identified as G Saraswathi, (50), and K Ragavi, (10), of Agalaraippalayam Pudur near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district. The injured person is K Yazhini, (8), of Agalaraippalayam Pudur. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over this incident and announced solatiun Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

Saraswathi worked as an assistant headmaster at a government primary school in Agalaraippalayam Pudur. Ragavi and Yazhini are sisters and study in the school. On Tuesday morning, both of them went to school with Saraswathi on a bike.

When they were near Periyasamy Nagar, Saraswathi tried to overtake a tractor. But the bike collided with the tractor-trailer. In the impact, three of them fell down and suffered serious injuries. Locals took them to a nearby government hospital. However, Saraswathi and Ragavi died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Vellakovil police have registered a case regarding the incident. Yazhini is receiving treatment at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.