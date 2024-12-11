Three more held in sexual assault case of disabled girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three more men were arrested on Tuesday in the case where a college girl with a disability was allegedly raped by multiple men over several months. On Saturday, the police arrested two men, including a school student.

On Tuesday, Karthik of Arakkonam, Mani alias Subramani of Ambattur, and Ajith Kumar of Ramanathapuram were arrested. After an inquiry, all three were sent to judicial remand.

A police source said the victim, a third-year student, was raped by several men over a period of several months. When the girl’s father came to know about this, he lodged a police complaint at Ayanavaram police station. The case was then transferred to Egmore All Women Police Station who started an inquiry. Special teams have been formed to nab the others involved in the case. The police are also on the lookout for the victim’s classmate through whom the girl got acquainted with some of the men.