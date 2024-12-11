Youth hacked at Sankarankovil railway station after fight over girl

TIRUNELVELI: A 23-year-old youth was brutally hacked by another youth at Sankarankovil railway station on Monday night, as they were in love with the same woman.

The Sankarankovil police arrested the accused, identified as Surya Kannan of Vasudevanallur, in the wee hours of Tuesday and handed him over to Srivilliputhur railway police for further investigation. The victim with severe injuries has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

Police sources said the incident occurred when the victim, Selvaraj of Kalaignar Colony in Vasudevanallur, along with his friend arrived at the railway station to board a train to Chennai, where he works as a driver. Surya Kannan allegedly attacked Selvaraj using a sickle, inflicting a deep wound on the latter's face, making it difficult for him to speak. He was soon rushed to Sankarankovil Government Hospital and later referred to TvMCH for advanced treatment, sources added.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that both Selvaraj and Surya Kannan were allegedly in love with the same woman, leading to a dispute between them," police said. They added that Surya Kannan already has several criminal cases, including charges of assault and theft, pending against him.

Meanwhile, the Sankarankovil police handed Surya Kannan over to Srivilliputhur railway police for further inquiry. The incident has led to widespread alarm in the locality, with rail users demanding the installation of CCTV cameras in the railway station and its surrounding areas.