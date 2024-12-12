Madras High Court orders fast-tracking of trial in FERA violation case against VK Sasikala

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for economic offences to fast-track the trial in the cases registered against VK Sasikala.

A close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala has been booked for cases pertaining to violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA), 1973 over payments made for hiring equipment for J Jaya TV Private Limited in early in the 90s.

“We request the Additional CMM (EO-I) to conduct the trial as expeditiously as possible. The parties are directed to cooperate for the trial to dispose of the cases by avoiding unnecessary adjournments filed through frivolous petitions,” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman said while dismissing three petitions filed by Sasikala.

The bench noted that the cases relating to the complaint filed in 1996 have been pending for several years.