Nilgiri tahr died of liver disease, not due to sedative overdose: Forest department

NILGIRIS: Five days after an eight-year-old female Nilgiri tahr died (on December 6) of multiple organ failure hours after it was sedated by forest department officials to fix a radio collar, the postmortem report has revealed that the animal did not die of drug overdose as was suspected earlier, but a liver ailment.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the animal was pregnant. Sources in the forest department said they were unaware the animal was pregnant until the postmortem examination.

“The tahr’s death was not due to sedative overdose. It could be due to prolonged illness as we found an abscess in its liver that could have formed between six months to a year ago. Moreover, the stomach contents indicated the animal had not consumed grass in months, which is why we suspect the animal could not tolerate the sedative dose. We provided oxygen and other methods of respiratory stimulation, but the tahr died,” an official said.