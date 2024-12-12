Six dead, several injured in fire at Dindigul hospital; rescue operations underway

DINDIGUL: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out at City Ortho Hospital on Tiruchy Road in Dindigul around 9 pm on Thursday.
TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the building, with fire tenders pressed into service to put down the flames.
The blaze, which is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, started near the entrance of the hospital, trapping patients, attendants, and staff inside.
At least eight people who fainted in the chaos have been transported to Dindigul Medical College Hospital, along with the bodies of the deceased.
Rescue operations are underway, with 11 ambulances on site.
Four fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the flames, and the area has been cordoned off.
Senior officials are overseeing the rescue efforts.
(This is a developing story)