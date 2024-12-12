Six dead, several injured in fire at Dindigul hospital; rescue operations underway

DINDIGUL: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out at City Ortho Hospital on Tiruchy Road in Dindigul around 9 pm on Thursday.

TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the building, with fire tenders pressed into service to put down the flames.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, started near the entrance of the hospital, trapping patients, attendants, and staff inside.