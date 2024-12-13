Gettur residents in TN say village health nurse not visiting regularly

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Gettur in Bommathathanur panchayat near Kelamangalam complain that the village health nurse does not visit them once a month as per the norm, so they are forced to visit hospitals in nearby villages. Around 50 families live in the town.

During TNIE’s visit on Wednesday, O Ellappa (55), a resident said, “We have to walk 5 km to the anganwadi at Kaalepalli village to get our children vaccinated. The village health nurse (VHN) will visit us once in three months. Even for a small issue, we need to travel 10 km to Anusonai Health Sub Centre (HSC). Many of our people go to work early morning and return at night. In case of health issues for women or children, it is tough to get treatment.” He added that the distribution of free sanitary napkins is erratic in the village.

Another resident K Naveen Kumar (24) said, “There is irregular napkin supply, also we need anganwadi. 17 children are eligible to study in anganwadi, but they have to go to Kaalepalli which is five kilometres away. We have petitioned the Chief Minister seeking an anganwadi. Officials at the district-level should send a proposal to the government.”

After being informed by TNIE, Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer C Rajesh Kumar and ICDS Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Saraswathy visited the village and told the people that their complaints would be addressed.

Rajesh Kumar told TNIE that an explanation has been sought from the VHN. Further, he said regular vaccination sessions and fever camps will be conducted at Gettur. Also, steps would be taken to ensure a regular supply of napkins and nutrition powder.

CDPO Saraswathy said a proposal will be sent regarding a new ICDS centre for Gettur and adding a few more habitations.

When contacted, VHN D Devaki said she has been visiting the village regularly and supplying napkins to beneficiaries.