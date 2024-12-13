Health departmentto screen 2 lakh people for Tuberculosis in Dharmapuri by 2025

DHARMAPURI: As part of the union and state government programmes aiming to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025, health department officials have planned to screen at least two lakh people in the district. Officials said around 100 screenings would be conducted daily. In 2023, a total of 1,686 people were diagnosed with TB in the district. So far this year, 1,404 have been diagnosed.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Director of the health department Dr Balasubramaniyam said, “Tuberculosis is an air-bornebacterial infection which directly affects people’s immunity. It can be easily prevented through nutrition, rest and exercise. It easily impacts people with smoking habits, elderly people over the age of 60, cancer, kidney issues, and diabetes patients. To prevent Tuberculosis, the government has provided vaccines which will be taken for 12 weeks.”

According to data, in 2023 over 1686 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis. Of this 1,565 have recovered after treatment. In 2024, 1,404 people were diagnosed and 1,263 people have recovered.

Balasubramanian added, “The government gives 1,000 patients for six months. They are increasing screening across Tamil Nadu. In Dharmapuri, over 2 lakh people will be screened by 2025. We will be conducting 100 screenings per day through mobile units.”