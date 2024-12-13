Red alert: 41 country craft boats, 3k volunteers, 97 relief camps ready in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: After widespread rains lashed the district on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Thoothukudi distric.

The IMD in a bulletin said, a well-marked low pressure area formed over south-west Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday laid over Gulf of Mannar. The system is very likely to continue to move towards Southern Tamil Nadu and weaken gradually into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours, they said.

The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy at one or two areas in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until December 14.

Addressing the press, Collector K Elambahavath instructed people living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River, ponds, tanks and kanmois to not venture into the water bodies.

The inflow to 639 tanks and their water levels are being monitored. So far only 32 tanks have achieved 70% of its full capacity, whereas only two tanks in Ottanatham Village and Murambankulam tank are 100% complete, he said.

Over 41 country craft boats and 3,000 primary volunteers have been kept ready for carrying out rescue services. As many as 97 relief camps have been prepared to accommodate flood affected victims.

Special team consisting of officials of revenue, rural development and agriculture have been deployed to monitor the situation, he informed.