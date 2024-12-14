Stir to ‘rattle’ authorities into draining rainwater in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Carrying the carcass of a snake as a symbol of the health hazards they face, around 50 residents of Asiriyar Nagar, Netaji Nagar, and Lingam Nagar in Villupuram staged a road blockade on the Villupuram-Puducherry highway on Wednesday, protesting against the municipal authorities’ failure to drain rainwater that has been stagnating in their areas since Cyclone Fengal.

“We are living in dreadful conditions. The water has not drained for weeks, forcing us to wade through it to go about our daily activities. Snakes and other creatures have started entering our homes,” said L Kavitha (43), a resident of Lingam Nagar.

The affected residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, no tangible measures have been taken by the municipality. “Municipal workers came to every household and collected money, promising to address the issue. Yet, there has been no improvement. The water remains, and so do our woes,” said M Kumar (39), a resident of Lingam Nagar.

According to the protesters, the stagnant water has not only disrupted their daily lives but also raised serious health concerns, with a rise in mosquito-borne diseases and fears of contamination.

The protest caused significant disruption to traffic on the busy highway, prompting local officials to visit the scene and assure the residents of immediate action. “The municipality must act swiftly to pump out the stagnant water and ensure the health and safety of its citizens. We cannot endure this neglect,” said Kavitha.

Municipal chairperson Kalaiselvi Prabhu visited the agitated residents and assured them that swift action would be taken on the issue. The protest subsided after the assurance, and traffic was restored after half an hour.