Unite to defend federal principles, urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed happiness in having been able to attend the inauguration of the renovated memorial of Periyar EV Ramasamy in Vaikom, Kerala, marking the centenary of the historic Vaikom struggle. He wrote a letter to his party cadre highlighting the significance of the event and the Dravidian movement’s struggle to ensure social justice.

The memorial, renovated by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, includes a library and a newly sculpted statue of Periyar.

In the letter, Stalin lauded the Vaikom protest as a milestone in the fight against caste discrimination, recalling Periyar’s leadership, which led to the princely state of Travancore lifting its ban on oppressed communities accessing public roads surrounding the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple. He further highlighted that the struggle was the foundation stone for the Dravidian movement’s ideals of social justice and equality.

Criticising the BJP, Stalin said those who strive to divide and rule by belittling the states, whether it is Periyar, equality, social justice, or the Dravidian model that unites all these, are irritated and angry. He added, “On the same day when the centenary celebrations were held in Vaikom, the BJP cabinet is planning to pave the way for tyranny by approving the anti-democratic plan of one nation, one election.”

“This is the time for democratic forces to unite to restore the self-respect of the states, following the path of ‘Thanthai’ Periyar, who sowed the seeds for the self-respect movement and through it, restored the self-respect of the Dravidian race.”

Recalling the statement made by the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan who joined Stalin in inaugurating the memorial and emphasised the need for states to safeguard their autonomy, Stalin urged democratic forces to unite to defend federal principles.