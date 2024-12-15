Foresters in Nilgiri search for injured gaur as video goes viral

NILGIRIS: A gaur was spotted roaming with injuries, as a sharp object could have stuck on its right leg, at Karumpalam-Sogathurai road near Coonoor in the district. A video of the same has spread on social media.

Nilgiris forest department staff are taking steps to treat the animal, which is roaming with a herd. Coonoor forest range officer N Ravindranath has formed a ten-member team to trace the animal, and the treatment will begin after the animal is traced. “We have been searching for the gaur and despite efforts, we could not trace the animal. . We will continue our search on Sunday. Theppukkadu veterinarian K. Rajesh Kumar will be brought in to tranquilise and carry out treatment,” the official said.

“The animal is likely to be young and it could have been injured while it unexpectedly stepped on a fence or some object on the roadside. We will get a clear picture only after finding the animal. We have also asked people in the area to inform us if the animal is spotted,” the official added.