File report on action taken to weed out corruption in Tamil Nadu: Madras HC to Home Secretary

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the rampant corruption in government departments, the Madras High Court on Monday asked the state government whether it is keen on wiping out corruption or leave the common people to suffer due to the scourge.

“There is rampant corruption in the government departments. Even for getting a nativity certificate the people have to give bribe. The commoners are suffering due to such widespread corruption. We want to know whether the government is interested in strengthening the DVAC in order to equip it so as to fight against corruption or allow the people to suffer due to uncontrolled corruption?” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman asked.

The bench made the comments and queries while hearing two petitions relating to the alleged corruption in procuring stationeries for the Madurai Central Prison and non-payment of wages for a prisoner at Puzhal Central Prison.

The bench directed the state home secretary to file a report on the action taken for combating corruption in government departments across the state by January 6 and adjourned the case. Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj informed the court that the DVAC has registered an FIR against 17 persons, including a superintendent of prison Urmila, in connection with the irregularities in purchasing stationeries to Madurai Central Prison and the investigations are on.

However, the judges questioned the inordinate delay in probing the matter. They pointed out that DVAC has taken two years for getting reply from 30 officers out of 56 letters in connection with the complaints of misappropriation of funds.