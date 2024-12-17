Girl suicide case: Suspect’s plea against chargesheet dismissed

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the hostel warden accused of abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl student in Michealpatti of Thanjavur in 2022.

The sole accused in the case, Sister Sagaya Mary, had filed the petition seeking to quash the chargesheet filed by the CBI against her in the Tiruchy court.

According to CBI, the deceased, a Class 12 student at a Christian missionary school in Thanjavur died by suicide in January 2022.

The CBI told the HC that the girl took the extreme step not due to pressure of religious conversion but due to the pressure exerted by the accused, ordering her to perform several chores in the hostel.

However, Mary denied the allegations and claimed in her petition that allegations were vague, unsubstantiated, and appeared to be based solely on vague statements by deceased on some stray incidents.

Justice G Ilangovan rejected her contentions, and considering the severity of the allegations, dismissed the petition.