Reserve bank’s announcement on loan ceiling deceptive: CPI

CHENNAI: The farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement that farmers can avail loans of up to Rs 2 lakh without collateral is deceptive. The wing criticised the move, stating that most farmers already receive loan amounts far below their eligible limits, making the announcement ineffective.

The wing argued that despite the current ceiling of Rs 1.6 lakh, loans are rarely disbursed in full. Farmers often receive loans for only a portion of their cultivated land, with cooperative societies restricting loans to smaller areas due to insufficient allocation from the union government. This forces farmers to rely on high-interest loans from private money lenders.

The CPI farmers’ wing called the new limit deceptive, stating merely increasing the ceiling without addressing disbursement issues is of no use. They demanded that to ensure the loans that match the farmers’ cultivation area, it is necessary for the timely allocation of funds to cooperative societies (from the union government).