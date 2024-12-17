Two including temporary TNUHDB staff arrested for forging documents to allot houses in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Anjugraman police arrested two persons, including a temporary employee of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), for allegedly forging documents and allotting houses for more than 60 beneficiaries.



Sources said, TNUHDB (Nagercoil) Assistant Executive Engineer S Rajagopal submitted a petition to Anjugramam police station that temporary employee Saheela of Kattuvilai and her associates forged documents for allotting more than 69 houses for beneficiaries at a housing flat at Puthukulam near Anjugramam. They had allegedly collected several lakhs for the same.



Based on the complaint, Anjugramam police registered a case and arrested Saheela and her associate Shaya Jency from Alagappapuram on Sunday. They were lodged at the Thuckalay women prison. The police are on the lookout for another accused. Investigation to confirm whether any more staff were involved is under way.



Sources added that 383 houses had been constructed through TNUHDB at Palkulam in Agastheeswaram taluk under houses for all scheme. The flat had been constructed at an estimate of `36.54 crore and inaugurated in December. While the union government allotted `1.50 lakh for each house, the state government provided `7 lakh.