Woman, three-year-old son found dead inside house in Vellore

VELLORE: A 25-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were found dead inside a room of their house in Alamelumangapuram, Sathuvachari, on Sunday night.

The police said the woman, N Vidyashree, died by suicide. However. the autopsy results mentioned that the child died of health-related issues. It is unclear whether the mother had taken the extreme step before or after the child's death.

According to the police, Vidyashree and her husband V Nandakumar (30) had been having domestic disputes for the last two days. The couple, married six years ago, had previously lost two daughters due to health complications. Their son, N Yogeshwaran, also suffered from health issues, including seizures, the police said.

On Monday, over one such dispute with her husband, the victim had taken her child inside the room and locked the door. Following the deaths, Vidyashree’s relatives picked up arguments with Nandakumar, who was later allegedly attacked by them. Subsequently, he was admitted to a hospital.

The respective revenue divisional officer is investigating the matter. The Sathuvachari police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.