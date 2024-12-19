Bharathiar University to conduct senate meeting on January 29

COIMBATORE: After a year’s gap, Bharathiar University (BU) has scheduled its 88th senate meeting on January 29, 2025. The university has called for questions and resolutions from members and the last date for withdrawal of questions and resolutions is December 23. The university also announced that the 87th senate meeting, which was postponed, will be held on that day.

A senate member, T Veeramani told TNIE that conducting the meeting after a long gap indicated the administration’s lethargy. He said as per norm senate meetings must be held in June and January in an academic year. He added that the meeting should be held from 10 am to 5 pm, as per norm, rather than half-day like in January.

Members raised several issues including principals’ tenure in affiliated colleges and administrative deficiencies. Allegedly due to this, the June meeting was postponed. “The higher education secretary directed the university to conduct the meeting. The syndicate meeting will be held in the university on Friday,” sources said.