CM Stalin hits out at BJP for Ambedkar, Congress attack

CHENNAI: Various political parties in the state, including the ruling DMK, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on BR Ambedkar in Parliament

In a veiled response to PM Narendra Modi’s comment on Congress on the Ambedkar issue, Stalin, in a post on X, said, “Only those who commit more sins should be concerned about ‘punya’. Those who are concerned about the country, its people and the protection of Constitution will only utter the name of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar and they will have to utter only his name.”

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said the people would reject those who belittle Ambedkar. “BJP has to face the repercussions of Amit Shah’s remarks since the people of the country won’t accept those remarks,” he added.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, “How could the heirs of Savarkar digest the fact that the entire country is talking about revolutionary leader Ambedkar? Amit Shah, in his remarks, just revealed how much heartburn they have over this fact. This is the real face of the Sangh Parivar.”

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement here, said insulting Ambedkar is tantamount to insulting the entire country. “Since Amit Shah has lost the locus standi to continue as a union minister, the President should drop Shah from the Council of Ministers,” he added.

