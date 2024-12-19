DMK government will stand as shield for minorities, promises CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged minorities to stand united to address the challenges. Addressing the Minorities Rights Day celebration organised by the state minorities commission in Tiruchy via video conferencing from Chennai, Stalin said, “The current situation in the nation is alarming. It is essential for those who value democracy, fraternity, and minority welfare to foster harmony through initiatives like this.”

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s commitment to secularism, he stated, “The essence of secularism lies in ensuring the safety and rights of minorities without fear of the majority. Tamil Nadu stands as a shining example of this principle.”

Assuring unwavering support for minorities, he said, “The DMK government will always uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. We will stand as a shield for minorities under any circumstance.”

Ministers SM Nasar, KN Nehru, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with Collector M Pradeep Kumar, participated in the event.