Firm on not having any truck with BJP, clarifies AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday said the party is firm in its conviction on not aligning with the BJP forever and that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has already categorically declared this position.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said this when asked about certain media reports that Annamalai had hinted about an alliance with the AIADMK and also on the remark of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran regarding the need for AIADMK joining the NDA.

Jayakumar clarified that the general secretary of the party would decide on aligning with parties, except the BJP, at an appropriate time since there are more than 15 months for the 2026 Assembly election.

“As far as Dhinakaran is concerned, he has surrendered to the BJP to get rid of the cases against him. The AIADMK stands by the decision taken by the party general secretary not to align with the BJP at any point in time,” Jayakumar added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan in his post on the X handle, said, “Our general secretary made it very clear that there is no alliance with the BJP. Annamalai, your efforts to find an Eknath Shinde in AIADMK shall not succeed. We are aware of what happened to Shiv Sena in Maharastra. You may try your luck in DMK.”