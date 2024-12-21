Congress man held for self immolation bid to condemn attack on Rahul Gandhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Kayathar police arrested Thoothukudi North District Congress vice president Ayyalusamy for attempting self-immolation while condemning BJP for registering a false case against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Condemning the case registered against Rahul Gandhi, the congress functionary Ayyalusamy resorted to a protest at Kayathar commercial street on Friday.

Ayyalusamy urged the President of India and Chief Justice of India to take action against BJP parliamentarians who attempted to attack Rahul Gandhi.

Pointing out that protection for Leader of Opposition is an integral part of a democratic country, he urged the president to withdraw the bogus case registered against Rahul.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to kill Rahul, Ayyalusamy appealed to the President to ensure the safety of Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Ayyalusamy doused a bottle of kerosene over himself in a bid for self immolation. However, the police present at the location prevented him from doing so. He was taken in a vehicle to Kayathar police station. An FIR was registered against him and was released by evening, said sources.