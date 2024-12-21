Nothing wrong in flaying government, don’t raise baseless claims: CM Stalin

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been levelling ‘imaginary’ allegations against the government and that does not befit his position as leader of opposition.
Speaking after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode, the chief minister said, “At present, opposition parties have no reason to criticise the government because we are fulfilling all our poll promises.
However, Palaniswami is making false allegations against the DMK. There is nothing wrong with opposition leaders criticising the ruling party. They can criticise if there are real complaints. But opposition parties should not make false criticisms. Palaniswami should not blame the DMK unnecessarily and that’s unsuitable for his position.”
“During the recent Fengal cyclone, there was unexpected rain. But the government tackled it by taking appropriate precautions and saved the lives of people. The government rescued people from the effects of the cyclone in a couple of days. The Tamil Nadu government is doing all the work by itself without waiting for funds from the Union government. Unable to bear this, Palaniswami is making imaginary allegations against the government,” Stalin added.
Regarding release of water from Sathanur dam, Stalin said, “Palaniswami had said that the Sathanur dam was opened without warning. Actually, flood warning was issued five times. Due to this, a large number of casualties were avoided. But during the AIADMK regime, more than 200 people died when the Chembarambakkam lake was opened without warning due to which 23 lakh houses were flooded. People have not forgotten this. It was a man-made disaster.”
Subsequently, the chief minister spoke on the row over tungsten mining in Arittapatti. “The government brought a resolution in the Assembly against tungsten mining before opposition parties could ask questions. While speaking on the resolution, EPS criticised the state government instead of condemning the union government, which declared the preferred bidder. No matter how many lies the AIADMK tells about this issue, it will be of no use. People know that AIADMK mortgaged the rights of TN for power.”
Further, Stalin charged that AIADMK leaders and MPs are afraid to question the union government which is taking away the Tamil Nadu’s rights. “Why is AIADMK, which is talking loudly against us, afraid of the union government? The DMK government is working by overcoming obstacles, including false propaganda and non-cooperation of the union government, “ he said.
Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated 559 completed projects worth Rs 951 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for 222 new projects worth Rs 133 crore and provided welfare assistance worth Rs 284 crore to over 50,000 people.
Also, he made eight promises, including renovation of roads in Erode district at a cost of `100 crore. Ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, MP Saminathan, Anbil Mahesh, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, M Mathivendan, district collector Raja Gopal Sunkara were among those present.