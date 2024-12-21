Nothing wrong in flaying government, don’t raise baseless claims: CM Stalin

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been levelling ‘imaginary’ allegations against the government and that does not befit his position as leader of opposition.

Speaking after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode, the chief minister said, “At present, opposition parties have no reason to criticise the government because we are fulfilling all our poll promises.

However, Palaniswami is making false allegations against the DMK. There is nothing wrong with opposition leaders criticising the ruling party. They can criticise if there are real complaints. But opposition parties should not make false criticisms. Palaniswami should not blame the DMK unnecessarily and that’s unsuitable for his position.”

“During the recent Fengal cyclone, there was unexpected rain. But the government tackled it by taking appropriate precautions and saved the lives of people. The government rescued people from the effects of the cyclone in a couple of days. The Tamil Nadu government is doing all the work by itself without waiting for funds from the Union government. Unable to bear this, Palaniswami is making imaginary allegations against the government,” Stalin added.

Regarding release of water from Sathanur dam, Stalin said, “Palaniswami had said that the Sathanur dam was opened without warning. Actually, flood warning was issued five times. Due to this, a large number of casualties were avoided. But during the AIADMK regime, more than 200 people died when the Chembarambakkam lake was opened without warning due to which 23 lakh houses were flooded. People have not forgotten this. It was a man-made disaster.”