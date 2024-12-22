AIADMK is a frog seeking refuge in shadow of snake BJP, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday alleged the pact between AIADMK and BJP is no more tacit and the former’s support of the ruling party in the centre is now out in the open.

Addressing a Christmas celebration organised by the party’s Chennai East district unit, he blamed the AIADMK for not condemning the BJP even on many serious issues.

Alleging that AIADMK is indifferent to the concerns of the minorities, Udhayanidhi said the party MPs failed to support the impeachment motion against a Gujarat High Court judge, who is accused of making anti-minority remarks.

Udhayanidhi criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s refusal to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar.

“Their (AIADMK) actions—or lack thereof—make it clear that their alliance with the BJP is a not clandestine but a publicly visible partnership,” Udhayanidhi said.

He likened the AIADMK-BJP relationship to a frog seeking refuge in a snake’s shadow, unaware of its life being at risk the moment the snake notices it.