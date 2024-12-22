DGP conducts two-day review meeting with senior officers in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: On Friday and Saturday, Shankar Jiwal, the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force of Tamil Nadu, conducted a two-day review meeting with senior police officers from the Villupuram Range at the DSP's office.

At the event, the DGP said, “As directed by CM M K Stalin, priority is being given to maintaining law and order, addressing crimes against women and children, combating narcotics and illicit liquor, tackling cybercrimes, and ensuring the welfare of police personnel.”

On Friday, the DGP issued instructions to curb rowdyism, caste and communal issues, and improve crime detection and prevention. He highlighted that 441 cases under the NDPS Act were registered against 718 offenders up to November 2024, with 456 kilograms of ganja seized. Joint operations with Food Safety Officers resulted in 1,101 raids, 686 cases, and the seizure of 1429 kilograms of gutkha products. Additionally, 1150 suo motu cases were registered, leading to the seizure of 11,194 kilograms of gutkha and sealing of 921 shops.

The DGP emphasized the enforcement of the newly amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act 2024, stating, “In the Villupuram Range, 690 cases were registered, 630 accused were remanded, and the Bootlegger Act was invoked against 58 offenders.”

The review also focused on actions against rowdy elements, with 1,335 individuals bonded over, 45 detained under the Goondas Act, and financial investigations initiated into their assets. As many as 16 rowdies were convicted during the year.

“Officers have been instructed to ensure timely completion of investigations under the SC/ST (POA) Act and Pocso Act and expedite pending trials. Proper production of witnesses and early completion of trials will ensure timely justice,” he added. Special emphasis was placed on identifying accident black spots and coordinating with stakeholders to reduce fatalities. Infrastructure needs, including police housing and maintenance of buildings, were also discussed.

On Saturday, a grievance redressal camp was held, during which the DGP addressed the concerns of 170 police officers. 45 personnel were awarded certificates for their exceptional performance in crime detection and law enforcement.