Forest dept to launch ‘Turtle Walk’ app; 1,100 eggs secured in Tamil Nadu's Pulicat

CHENNAI: The annual odyssey of Olive Ridley turtles on the shores of Tamil Nadu has started with brisk nesting reporting from Pulicat, besides sporadic nesting in other parts like Chennai, Tirunelveli etc. For the first time, the forest department will shortly be launching a mobile application called ‘Turtle Walk’ to get near real-time data on the number of nests, eggs and other key parameters.
Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told TNIE that more than 1,100 turtle eggs have been safely secured and shifted to Pulicat hatchery so far. “Necessary instructions and funds were released for other coastal districts to set-up hatcheries and carry out other preparatory works to provide all the protection needed for the visiting mothers.”
The mobile application will be launched within a week. “The idea is to streamline all the activities. Besides, a web-based dashboard will be launched which will encourage the general public to volunteer for turtle conservation. QR codes will be generated for different activities, which the volunteers can scan and register.”
The nesting season usually starts in December, peaks by mid-January and extends to March. Last season, a record 2.21 lakh eggs were secured. A total of 45 hatcheries were set up across 8 districts, of which 10 have been designated as climate-resilient.
These specialised facilities were equipped with tools to monitor and regulate environmental parameters crucial for egg fertility. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned from the discretionary fund of the additional chief secretary.
However, no separate fund was released for climate-resilient hatcheries this season, but the learnings will be implemented. Chennai wildlife warden Manish Meena told TNIE that a similar approach will be taken. “On December 13, a sensitisation programme was held for all frontline staff and some of the volunteers. Turtle expert R Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India and Adhith Swaminathan, scientific advisor at Turtle Foundation International, gave a pep talk on turtle conservation, proper handling and maintaining necessary temperature in the nest. Another stakeholders workshop is slated for January 3.”
Experts say there is an intricate relationship between temperature and the sex ratio of Olive Ridley turtles. These creatures, evolved over centuries, possess remarkable adaptability strategies. Research indicates that temperatures below 27 degrees Celsius predominantly yield male hatchlings, while temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius result in predominantly female hatchlings. By carefully selecting nesting sites, sea turtles maintain a delicate balance in the sex ratio to ensure population sustainability.