Forest dept to launch ‘Turtle Walk’ app; 1,100 eggs secured in Tamil Nadu's Pulicat

CHENNAI: The annual odyssey of Olive Ridley turtles on the shores of Tamil Nadu has started with brisk nesting reporting from Pulicat, besides sporadic nesting in other parts like Chennai, Tirunelveli etc. For the first time, the forest department will shortly be launching a mobile application called ‘Turtle Walk’ to get near real-time data on the number of nests, eggs and other key parameters.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told TNIE that more than 1,100 turtle eggs have been safely secured and shifted to Pulicat hatchery so far. “Necessary instructions and funds were released for other coastal districts to set-up hatcheries and carry out other preparatory works to provide all the protection needed for the visiting mothers.”

The mobile application will be launched within a week. “The idea is to streamline all the activities. Besides, a web-based dashboard will be launched which will encourage the general public to volunteer for turtle conservation. QR codes will be generated for different activities, which the volunteers can scan and register.”

The nesting season usually starts in December, peaks by mid-January and extends to March. Last season, a record 2.21 lakh eggs were secured. A total of 45 hatcheries were set up across 8 districts, of which 10 have been designated as climate-resilient.