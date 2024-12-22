Increase of wild boars in Tamil Nadu's Harur, residents seek action

DHARMAPURI: Harur residents urged forest staff to take steps to prevent wild boar intrusion into urban areas, after repeated sightings. In the past few weeks, a sounder of wild boars has been wandering near urban areas of Harur. Residents said that they feel threatened by their presence as wild boars are extremely dangerous especially when they are with their cubs.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ashokan from Harur said, “Over the past few months, we have been seeing an increase in wild boars wandering along the roadside outside town panchayat limits. Recently, we spotted the movement of wild boars near the SBI bank here, close to urban areas, necessitating action.”

Another resident, A Suresh from TVK Nagar said, “If these wild boars wander into roads and get injured by vehicles, the driver would land in trouble. Further, wild boars are extremely aggressive and could injure anyone approaching them. Therefore, we urge the forest department to take steps.” When TNIE attempted to contact Harur forest officials, they were not reachable.