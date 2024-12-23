Death of two TN electricity department contract workers: NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two persons, working as contract labourers with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) died due to electrocution while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar, Tiruchi on December, 18, 2024.

According to a statement, the Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate gross negligence on the part of the electricity department resulting in the death of two labourers. The Commission has also noted that such incidents have occurred earlier too in the state.

"This is a serious human rights violation and a matter of concern for the Commission," NHRC said in the statement.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

It is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any provided to the next of kin of the two victims. The Commission would also like to know the steps taken/proposed by the State government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, as per the preliminary investigations, the power supply to the cable was not fully turned off during the repair work. The workers were on the job without any protective gear. In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during the Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet.