Dindigul has most drowning deaths in south Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: With nearly 315 of instances of drowning deaths reported between 2022 and 2024 (till November 2024), Dindigul accounted for the highest number of such cases among the 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu, according to data from the police department.

Of the total 1,948 drowning deaths in the past three years, 280 deaths were reported in Thoothukudi, followed by 254 in Kanniyakumari, 210 in Madurai, 195 in Theni, 173 in Tirunelveli, 172 in Ramanathapuram, 156 in Tenkasi, 103 in Sivaganga and 90 in Virudhunagar. 1,373 victims were male, 350 female and 260 were minors.

Of the 96 minors who died by drowning in 2022, a staggering 26 deaths were reported from Dindigul, while 16 deaths occurred in Thoothukudi, 15 in Tenkasi, 13 in Madurai and less than 10 in Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. No drowning deaths of minors were reported from Virudhunagar. Dindigul again topped this notorious list in 2023, accounting for 15 minor drowning deaths, followed by 13 deaths in Kanniyakumari, 12 in Sivaganga, 10 in Thoothukudi and less than 10 in Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

As of November 2024, 21 cases of minors drowning to death have been reported in Dindigul district, followed by 13 in Madurai, 12 in Tirunelveli, 11 in Tenkasi, nine in Thoothukudi, eight in Ramanathapuram, six in Sivaganga and Kanniyakumari, and three in Theni.