Off the cuff: No more monikers

No more monikers

The Nilgiris district administration recently tried its hand at branding by naming a tusker ‘Kottamalai Bhaskar.’ However, the move didn’t go down well with everyone. Press persons promptly took the matter to senior officials in the Gudalur forest division, who responded with what can only be described as swift damage control. A revised statement was issued, ditching the nickname and calling it a ‘mistake.’ Officials clarified that naming wild animals was not just a faux pas but could also be deemed disrespectful—because, apparently, the tusker didn’t sign off on it. The incident is a reminder that while elephants might forgive a lot, questionable PR stunts aren’t one of them.

Barter on tracks

On a recent suburban train ride to Chengalpattu, a TNIE reporter witnessed a moment that could only be called ‘train ride diplomacy’. As usual, a trans person was collecting alms, while most passengers perfected the art of becoming invisible. But not the man sitting next to the journalist. With the calm confidence of a seasoned negotiator, he casually pulled out a Rs 10 note, handed it over, and, with a grin that said ‘I’ve got a plan’, asked for Rs 5 back. The trans person, probably wondering if they’d discovered a hidden gem of a deal, happily complied. The two exchanged grins, and the train moved on, leaving everyone else in awe of this low-key barter champ.