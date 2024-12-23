Tiruppur jail inmate escapes during power outage

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur city police are on the lookout for a 24-year-old remand prisoner who escaped from the district jail in broad daylight on Saturday allegedly when there was a power cut due to which CCTV cameras were not functioning. Prison officials realised his absence during the evening roll call.

According to sources, M Surya (24) of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi was arrested by Nallur police, along with his accomplice, for robbing a six sovereign gold chain from R Baskarapandian, (49) Muthanampalayam on November 16. The two were remanded in judicial custody in Tiruppur district jail.

During the roll call at 5 pm on Saturday, prison officials realised that Surya was missing. Following this, a complaint was immediately filed at the Tiruppur North Police Station by prison officials. “There are tight security arrangements in the prison. Also, CCTV cameras have been fixed around the prison for surveillance.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the CCTV cameras were not working due to a power cut on Saturday, and Surya used it to escape from prison. A special team has been formed for nab him,” a police officer from the city police said.

On Sunday evening, G Shanmuga Sundaram, DIG of Prisons of Coimbatore range, conducted an investigation into the matter at Tiruppur district jail. TNIE tried to contact him regarding this, but he did not answer phone calls.