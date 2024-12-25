DMK decides not to support independent MLAs' no-confidence motion against Puducherry Speaker

PUDUCHERRY: DMK has decided not to extend support to two independent MLAs to move a no-confidence motion against Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam.

The decision by the principal opposition party in the Union Territory contrasts with that of its INDIA bloc ally Congress, which has announced its support to the independent MLAs -- G Nehru and P Angalan - who alleged that Selvam had violated rules and conventions over the last three and a half years by taking part in party functions.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, DMK convenor R Siva said that “though the DMK condemned the Speaker in the last four years for undermining democratic principles, the leadership believes that supporting independent MLAs, who are aligned with the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition, would not be politically prudent."

Siva said the issue stems from internal conflicts within the ruling front as both the two MLAs are supporting the ruling AINRC-BJP in the Assembly. Both the A and B teams of the BJP are doing their own politics through independent MLAs, he said. Emphasising that the independents could shift their stand anytime, he said we prefer to remain spectators in this political game.

Responding to queries on Congress’s stand, he said, "Despite being in the INDIA bloc, both the parties have independent positions, and the Congress did not consult with the DMK before its announcement." He also noted that the DMK would consult with its leadership if Congress initiated a notice to move a no-confidence motion.

On a separate note, Siva criticised the government for delays in providing financial assistance to the people affected by Cyclone Fengal and the floods. While `5,000 has been disbursed as initial aid, compensation for crops, property, and livestock damages remains pending. He urged the government to expedite the relief process and demanded the ministers secure relief assistance from the centre.