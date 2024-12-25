Tamil Nadu: DMK, PMK continue to spar over caste census

It has by now become routine of the PMK to demand the DMK government for a caste census and the latter, in turn, pointing a finger at the Centre.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu minister SS Sivasankar dared PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to ask Narendra Modi government, which even failed to conduct the decennial census, to hold the caste census.

Anbumani Ramadoss' PMK is part of the BJP-led NDA.

The minister said that Ramadoss, instead of seeking the Centre continues to demand the DMK government to conduct the caste census. "If it is not for political gains then what else?" Sivasankar queried.

The minister also referred to the Supreme Court recently declining to stay the Patna High Court’s ruling, which had scrapped the 65 per cent caste-based reservation in jobs and admissions in Bihar. Anbumani is issuing statements after conveniently forgetting the Supreme Court verdict, he claimed.

The PMK has been demanding caste census in the state for a while now.

On Tuesday, Anbumani Ramadoss challenged the DMK on the issue saying that PMK will extend unconditional support to the DMK if the ruling party implements 15% internal reservation to Vanniyars.

He made the statement while addressing a protest in Kancheepuram held to condemn the DMK for failing to implement 10.5 % reservation for Vanniyars.