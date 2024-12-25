Tamil Nadu to outsource Childline 1098 operations for efficient implementation

CHENNAI: The department of children welfare and special services (DCW&SS) has invited tenders to outsource operations of Childline 1098, the emergency helpline for children in distress.
The move comes just 1.5 years after the government took direct control of operations. The helpline run under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, was taken over by the department on July 31, 2023, following directives from the central government.
Currently, Child Helpline (CHL) services are being provided across 38 districts, 14 railway stations and one bus stand in Tamil Nadu. The social welfare and women empowerment department oversees the initiative at the state level, with technical support provided by the centre for development of advanced computing (C-DAC). DCW&SS serves as the nodal agency, coordinating with district administrations to implement the scheme which is sponsored by the central government entirely.
Until 2023, more than 75 NGOs, supported by Childline India Foundation, managed the helpline across Tamil Nadu. In March 2023, the union ministry of women and child development issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) mandating that helpline staff be engaged on a contractual or outsourced basis until the end of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2025-26), subject to annual performance reviews.
Following this directive, DCW&SS took over Childline operations and employed staff on a contractual basis. However, the department has now opted to engage an outsourcing agency to manage the helpline. Non-profit organisations registered under the Societies or Trust Act, with prior experience in helpline implementation and monitoring, are eligible to apply for the tender.
Outsourcing child helpline a policy decision, says official
The tender states that the centre’s Project Approval Board has sanctioned the establishment of 23 new Child Help Desks at various bus stands and railway stations.
“Childline India Foundation, a renowned organisation, previously managed the helpline. To limit the involvement of civil society organisations, the central government shifted control to state governments. Since then, the helpline’s staff count has decreased.
Large-scale interventions by NGOs in vulnerable areas and awareness programmes have also stopped. Changing the administration now will only create further confusion among staff, particularly regarding job security, with the age limit set at 42,” said an activist on condition of anonymity. He also asked the department to issue a clarification on its plans and reassure the staff.
Meanwhile, a top official from the department said that outsourcing the helpline is a policy decision and it is usual for governments to have partner agencies and outsourcing agencies to run services. He also added that the central government has not issued any new directives in this regard and the staff working presently would be retained.
Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan said that since the state government taking over the Childline was temporary and based on the centre’s guidelines, they have decided to outsource it. “It will be outsourced to the agency that fulfils all the conditions. We will ensure that the Childline runs effectively,” she said.